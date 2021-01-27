Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $226,488.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $226,488.00 and approximately $7,977.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00004598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00050929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00134370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00295146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00036726 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

