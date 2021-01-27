Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

Shares of CFG opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 354,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

