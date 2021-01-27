Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Raised by Piper Sandler

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $354.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $765,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,588 shares of company stock valued at $168,692 in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

