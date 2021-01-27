Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sunrun Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUN. UBS Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,893.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $732,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.