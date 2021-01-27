Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Raised by Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSM. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

BSM stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 290,717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 550,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 308,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 197,547 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.