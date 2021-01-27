Qcash (QC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $559.49 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Qcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.21 million and $559.49 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00130635 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00285335 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068024 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068502 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00036450 BTC.
Qcash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Qcash Token Trading
Qcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.