Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) shares were down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 1,879,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,775,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.08% of Qell Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

