QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Trading Down 5.4%

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.79. 3,753,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,863,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on QEP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $675.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 5.24.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QEP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 95.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883,693 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 812,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

