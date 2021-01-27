Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Shares Down 5.4%

Qilian International Holding Group Ltd (NASDAQ:QLI)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.59. 757,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,388,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

