Qitmeer Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $639,745.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00134906 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00288596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00069753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 145,621,810 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

