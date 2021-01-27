QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $285,866.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $285,866.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00292705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036914 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

