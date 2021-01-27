QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

