QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.95-2.15 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.95-2.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

