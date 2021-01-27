Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Up 10.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. The company traded as high as $148.84 and last traded at $145.30. Approximately 1,414,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 444,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.72.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Insiders sold a total of 232,690 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,199 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 33,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

