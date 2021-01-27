Quant Market Cap Tops $266.70 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $266.70 million and $5.59 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $22.09 or 0.00072750 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004798 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003206 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

