Quant Price Tops $22.09 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $22.09 or 0.00072750 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $266.70 million and $5.59 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004798 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003206 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.