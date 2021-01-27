Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at SVB Leerink

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $389,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,503 shares of company stock worth $4,109,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quanterix by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Quanterix by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.