Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $526,377.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00909542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04403381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

