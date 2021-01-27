Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $22.81 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $22.81 million and $89,882.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00173765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000263 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010328 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,149,405 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.