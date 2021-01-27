Quark Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 6% against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,344,731 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.