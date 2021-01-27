Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $226.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66. Quidel has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

