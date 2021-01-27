Quiztok (QTCON) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $982,182.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008422 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,247,508 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

