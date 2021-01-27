QunQun Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $136,403.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.00886353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.08 or 0.04397778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017895 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

