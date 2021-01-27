Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits Market Cap of $523,781.48

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $523,781.48 and approximately $108,549.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

