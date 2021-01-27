R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.68. 49,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

