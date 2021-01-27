R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.31. 120,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,985. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

