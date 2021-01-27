Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.36. 5,159,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 1,366,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

