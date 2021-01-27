RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.84. 757,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 779,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

RADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.24 million, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

