Raise Hits One Day Volume of $58.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Raise token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $47,489.52 and $58.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00134623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

