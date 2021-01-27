Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

