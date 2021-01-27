Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Takes $3.65 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $282.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $304.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

