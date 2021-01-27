Randstad (RANJY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Randstad (OTCMKTS: RANJY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2021 – Randstad had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/22/2021 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2021 – Randstad had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/18/2021 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/8/2021 – Randstad had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/18/2020 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/11/2020 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Randstad had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2020 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/30/2020 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

RANJY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $34.27.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

