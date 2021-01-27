Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Up 8.5%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) was up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 9,376,487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,345,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

