Ratecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $75,327.64 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $75,327.64 and $7.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Ratecoin

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

