Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 36% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $905,358.34 and $25,363.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00050929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00134370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00295146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00036726 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,969,460,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

