Raymond James Boosts ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $8.25

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECNCF. Wolfe Research began coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECNCF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.66.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.