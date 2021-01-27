Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,833. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $471,736.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

