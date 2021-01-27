Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.82% of Raymond James worth $107,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 212.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,371.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,876. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.73.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

