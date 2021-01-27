Raymond W. Cohen Sells 7,842 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 7,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $420,174.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,730,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. 1,864,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,239. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

