Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,906 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $47,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 66,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

