(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDS.A. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of (RDS.A) stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. (RDS.A) has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that (RDS.A) will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDS.A. ICON Advisers acquired a new stake in (RDS.A) in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,189,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas raised its stake in shares of (RDS.A) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas now owns 716,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn V. Moreno raised its stake in shares of (RDS.A) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Evelyn V. Moreno now owns 69,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities raised its stake in shares of (RDS.A) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 112,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners raised its stake in shares of (RDS.A) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners now owns 593,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

