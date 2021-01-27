(RDS.B)’s (RDS.B) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get (RDS.B) alerts:

RDS.B stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 1,637,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. (RDS.B) has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%.

(RDS.B) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.