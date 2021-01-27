Rebased Hits One Day Volume of $1,534.00 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Rebased has a total market cap of $171,450.16 and $1,534.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rebased has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rebased token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00051182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00133069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00293223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00070226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

