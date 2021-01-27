Rebased (REB2) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rebased has a total market cap of $171,929.11 and approximately $995.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rebased token can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00134299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00290750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00069996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

