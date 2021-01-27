Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS: RYCEY) recently:

1/21/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

1/20/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/14/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/15/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/14/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/8/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

