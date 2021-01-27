Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for British Land (BTLCY)

British Land (OTCMKTS: BTLCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/22/2021 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2021 – British Land had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/7/2021 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/5/2021 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/5/2021 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

12/14/2020 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 79,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,643. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

