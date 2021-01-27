Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intertek Group (IKTSY)

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/14/2021 – Intertek Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/13/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/13/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2020 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/7/2020 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of IKTSY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Intertek Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

