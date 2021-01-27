Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Swisscom (SCMWY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

1/15/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

1/14/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/14/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

1/8/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

1/6/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

12/16/2020 – Swisscom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Swisscom AG has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $58.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

