Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)

1/21/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

1/15/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/14/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2020 – Galp Energia, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Galp Energia, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/2/2020 – Galp Energia, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 92,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,966. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

