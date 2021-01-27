Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

1/19/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

1/15/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

1/6/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

12/15/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/15/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/15/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/11/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/10/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/2/2020 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

